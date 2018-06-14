Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 592.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,944 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.32% of Paylocity worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Paylocity by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 442,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after purchasing an additional 139,790 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 14,287 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $856,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $30,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,996,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,839,953.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,072 shares of company stock valued at $13,904,094. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paylocity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.13, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.00. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $113.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

