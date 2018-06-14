Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 140.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,107 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.39% of Horizon Pharma worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Horizon Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Horizon Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 11,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 17,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $288,868.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $271,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,717 shares of company stock worth $1,907,999 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 45.06% and a positive return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.