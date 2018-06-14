Federated Investors Inc. PA Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 390.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192,425 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $39,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded up $3.05, hitting $154.99, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 1,348,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,294. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.15 and a 52 week high of $178.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.05 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Argus set a $194.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Ian F. Smith sold 85,093 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $13,471,923.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 3,438 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $554,239.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,632.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,136 shares of company stock worth $22,211,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

