Ferguson (FERGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

OTCMKTS:FERGY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,717. Ferguson has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

