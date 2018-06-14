Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the iron ore producer on Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 219.80 ($2.93) on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 136.88 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.60 ($4.35).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.93) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.73) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Investec raised Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 259 ($3.45) to GBX 228 ($3.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.33 ($3.00).

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Christopher Mawe bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £317,250 ($422,380.51).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

