SG Americas Securities LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Ferroglobe (GSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 27,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,037 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,267,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.12 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.83%. equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

