Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,350 ($44.60) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fevertree Drinks to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($31.29) to GBX 3,300 ($43.94) in a report on Monday, March 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.27) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,863.33 ($38.12).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

LON:FEVR traded up GBX 61 ($0.81) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,189 ($42.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,543. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,353.93 ($18.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,926 ($38.96).

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,682 ($35.71) per share, for a total transaction of £134,100 ($178,538.14).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, naturally light tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, naturally light ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, bitter lemon, lemonade, Sicilian lemonade, spring soda water, and premium cola.

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.