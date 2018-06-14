FFBW Inc (FFBW) Insider Edward H. Schaefer Buys 1,500 Shares

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) insider Edward H. Schaefer bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FFBW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. FFBW Inc has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of FFBW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FFBW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 50.5% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

