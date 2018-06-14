FidentiaX Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One FidentiaX token can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Qryptos and COSS. FidentiaX has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $22,260.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00142040 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00047496 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008671 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006310 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013329 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FidentiaX Profile

FidentiaX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Qryptos and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

