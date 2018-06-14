Fidus Investment (FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce sales of $17.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.76 million and the highest is $19.07 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $74.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.97 million to $76.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $76.25 million to $84.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 70.01% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDUS. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on Fidus Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,425. The company has a market cap of $353.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,799.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Charles Lauer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $206,710. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 1,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

