Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Downgraded by Nomura to Reduce

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, May 21st, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,950,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,816. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,575,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 305,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 732,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324,839 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 43,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,384,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.