FIL Ltd Acquires 201,519 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,632,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,519 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $71,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific traded up $0.52, reaching $32.25, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 271,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 60,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,678,024.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,351,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $60,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,005 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

