United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 264,917 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $180,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $3,768,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 665,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,811 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 79,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service traded down $0.68, reaching $116.65, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 36,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,516. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.61 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

