Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 30,033 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 375,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,239,539. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.