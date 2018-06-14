Analyzing FunctionX (FNCX) & InterXion (INXN)

FunctionX (OTCMKTS: FNCX) and InterXion (NYSE:INXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of InterXion shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of FunctionX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FunctionX and InterXion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FunctionX $4.51 million 2.60 -$61.86 million N/A N/A InterXion $552.66 million 8.47 $44.15 million $0.69 94.94

InterXion has higher revenue and earnings than FunctionX.

Risk & Volatility

FunctionX has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterXion has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FunctionX and InterXion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FunctionX 0 0 0 0 N/A InterXion 0 0 11 0 3.00

InterXion has a consensus price target of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.56%. Given InterXion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InterXion is more favorable than FunctionX.

Profitability

This table compares FunctionX and InterXion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FunctionX N/A N/A N/A InterXion 8.46% 7.62% 2.69%

Summary

InterXion beats FunctionX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FunctionX

Function(x) Inc. operates Wetpaint.com, an online destination for entertainment news for millennial women covering the latest in television, music, and pop culture. The company also offers daily fantasy sports experience both directly to consumers and to businesses desiring turnkey solutions. In addition, it operates Rant, a digital publisher that publishes original content in 13 different verticals, primarily sports, entertainment, pets, cars, and food; and Choose Digital, a digital marketplace platform that allows companies to incorporate digital content into existing rewards and loyalty programs in support of marketing and sales initiatives. The company was formerly known as DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Function(x) Inc. in June 2016. Function(x) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customers' equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

