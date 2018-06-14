Head-To-Head Survey: Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Stone Energy (SGY)

Stone Energy (NYSE: SGY) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Stone Energy alerts:

This table compares Stone Energy and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Energy $319.20 million 2.22 $382.67 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.32 billion 1.45 $435.15 million $1.41 7.85

Gulfport Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Stone Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stone Energy and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stone Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gulfport Energy 2 3 15 0 2.65

Stone Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential downside of 92.02%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $16.06, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%. Given Gulfport Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Stone Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Stone Energy has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Stone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Stone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stone Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Energy 9.64% 9.36% 3.31% Gulfport Energy 28.25% 10.03% 5.32%

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Stone Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. The company also holds an acreage position along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields, as well as an acreage position in the Alberta oil sands in Canada. In addition, it owns interests in the Niobrara Formation in Northwestern Colorado; the Bakken Formation in Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana; and the Phu Horm field in northeast Thailand. As of December 31, 2017, it had 5.4 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 8,912 thousands of barrels (MBbls) of oil, 3,208,380 MMcf of natural gas, and 39,519 MBbls of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.