SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) vs. SUMITOMO Corp/S (SSUMY) Head to Head Analysis

SUMITOMO Corp/S (OTCMKTS: SSUMY) and SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SUMITOMO Corp/S alerts:

This table compares SUMITOMO Corp/S and SunCoke Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO Corp/S $44.56 billion 0.49 $2.85 billion $2.28 7.58 SunCoke Energy Partners $845.60 million 0.87 -$18.10 million $1.65 9.70

SUMITOMO Corp/S has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy Partners. SUMITOMO Corp/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SUMITOMO Corp/S has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCoke Energy Partners has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SUMITOMO Corp/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of SunCoke Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO Corp/S and SunCoke Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO Corp/S 6.37% 11.78% 3.96% SunCoke Energy Partners 14.13% 12.90% 4.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SUMITOMO Corp/S and SunCoke Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO Corp/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCoke Energy Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

SunCoke Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.25%. Given SunCoke Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunCoke Energy Partners is more favorable than SUMITOMO Corp/S.

Dividends

SUMITOMO Corp/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SunCoke Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. SUMITOMO Corp/S pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunCoke Energy Partners pays out 97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SunCoke Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SunCoke Energy Partners beats SUMITOMO Corp/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUMITOMO Corp/S Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment offers products and services related to ship, aerospace equipment, railway and other transportation systems, construction and mining equipment, forest machines, and industrial vehicles. This segment is also involved in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of automobile and automotive parts; and the provision of leasing services. The company's Environment & Infrastructure segment engages in the social infrastructure business, such as electric power, water supply, and sewerage systems; renewable energy business comprising solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and wind power generation; environmental business consisting of batteries and recycling activities; industrial infrastructure business, such as industrial facilities and equipment; and logistics, insurance, and industrial-park-related businesses. Its Media, ICT, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services segment engages in the areas of media, ICT, lifestyle/retail, food/food product, general materials and supplies, construction, and real estate businesses. The company's Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment engages in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals, electronics, and life sciences businesses; trading of carbon products, steel making materials, petroleum, and natural gas, as well as commodity derivatives; and synthetic resin materials, organic/inorganic chemicals, electronic materials, and rare earth elements businesses. This segment is also involved in the pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, pet supplies, and other businesses, as well as the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana. In addition, it offers coal handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, and coal mining customers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Sun Coal & Coke LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO Corp/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO Corp/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.