Contrasting NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD) & TransAlta (TAC)

TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) and NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TransAlta alerts:

This table compares TransAlta and NRG Yield Inc Class C’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.78 billion 0.82 -$123.42 million ($0.18) -28.33 NRG Yield Inc Class C $1.01 billion 3.22 -$8.00 million $0.81 21.67

NRG Yield Inc Class C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Yield Inc Class C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and NRG Yield Inc Class C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -4.55% 0.19% 0.07% NRG Yield Inc Class C 0.30% 4.10% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TransAlta and NRG Yield Inc Class C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 2 1 0 2.33 NRG Yield Inc Class C 0 4 2 0 2.33

NRG Yield Inc Class C has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given NRG Yield Inc Class C’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NRG Yield Inc Class C is more favorable than TransAlta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of NRG Yield Inc Class C shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NRG Yield Inc Class C shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TransAlta has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Yield Inc Class C has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NRG Yield Inc Class C pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. TransAlta pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NRG Yield Inc Class C pays out 153.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

NRG Yield Inc Class C beats TransAlta on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,546 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About NRG Yield Inc Class C

NRG Yield, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. NRG Yield, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.