Analyzing Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) and NuStar Energy (NS)

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and NuStar Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $538.08 million 1.28 $69.40 million $2.09 13.23 NuStar Energy $1.81 billion 1.24 $147.96 million $0.64 37.67

NuStar Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuStar Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuStar Energy has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. NuStar Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 143.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NuStar Energy pays out 375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and NuStar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 12.98% -144.78% 15.36% NuStar Energy 11.99% 10.87% 3.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Delek Logistics Partners and NuStar Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67 NuStar Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. NuStar Energy has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Delek Logistics Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Delek Logistics Partners is more favorable than NuStar Energy.

Summary

NuStar Energy beats Delek Logistics Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines; 406 miles of refined product pipelines; and approximately 600 miles of crude oil gathering and trunk lines with an aggregate of approximately 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storing, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 3,130 miles of refined product pipelines and 1,930 miles of crude oil pipelines in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, and New Mexico; a 1,920-mile refined product pipeline originating in southern Kansas and terminating at Jamestown, North Dakota; a 450-mile refined product pipeline originating at Andeavor's Mandan, North Dakota refinery and terminating in Minneapolis, Minnesota; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 81 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 96 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

