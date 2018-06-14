Head to Head Contrast: SK Telecom (SKM) vs. Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spok has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SK Telecom and Spok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Telecom 16.16% 20.30% 11.13% Spok -9.05% 2.84% 2.37%

Dividends

SK Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Spok pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SK Telecom pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SK Telecom and Spok’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Telecom $15.77 billion 0.99 $2.34 billion $3.66 6.71 Spok $171.18 million 1.68 -$15.30 million N/A N/A

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Spok.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SK Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Spok shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SK Telecom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Spok shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SK Telecom and Spok, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SK Telecom 1 2 2 0 2.20 Spok 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SK Telecom beats Spok on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services. In addition, it offers broadband Internet access; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services. Further, the company provides business communications services, including leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services; engages in marketplace and O2O commerce businesses; manufactures and sells projection display devices, high-end audio devices, and intelligent agent machines; and offers a portal service under Nate brand name. As of December 31, 2015, it had 28.6 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung for the development and standardization of 5G. The company was formerly known as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. in March 1997. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers; ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection, as well as provides a suite of professional services. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.