Analyzing Calyxt (CLXT) and CF Industries (CF)

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calyxt and CF Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calyxt $510,000.00 1,070.80 -$25.98 million ($1.12) -17.40 CF Industries $4.13 billion 2.54 $358.00 million ($0.25) -179.68

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Calyxt. CF Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calyxt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Calyxt does not pay a dividend. CF Industries pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Calyxt and CF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calyxt -5,930.60% -60.81% -46.54% CF Industries 10.96% -0.11% -0.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Calyxt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of CF Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Calyxt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CF Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Calyxt and CF Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calyxt 0 1 4 0 2.80 CF Industries 3 10 3 0 2.00

Calyxt presently has a consensus price target of $29.05, indicating a potential upside of 49.05%. CF Industries has a consensus price target of $39.36, indicating a potential downside of 12.38%. Given Calyxt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calyxt is more favorable than CF Industries.

Summary

CF Industries beats Calyxt on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc., a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, enhanced oil composition and herbicide tolerant canola, enhanced quality and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, and cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, as well as enhanced protein composition, drought tolerant, herbicide tolerant, and enhanced yield soybeans. The Company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. Calyxt, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

