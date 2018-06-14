Reviewing Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) and Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE: CCL) and Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Carnival Cruise Line alerts:

Carnival Cruise Line has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoegh LNG Partners has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Carnival Cruise Line pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hoegh LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Carnival Cruise Line pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hoegh LNG Partners pays out 129.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carnival Cruise Line has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Hoegh LNG Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival Cruise Line and Hoegh LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Cruise Line 14.73% 11.97% 7.01% Hoegh LNG Partners 39.78% 11.64% 4.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carnival Cruise Line and Hoegh LNG Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Cruise Line $17.51 billion 1.96 $2.61 billion $3.82 16.81 Hoegh LNG Partners $143.53 million 4.04 $48.78 million $1.36 12.90

Carnival Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Hoegh LNG Partners. Hoegh LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival Cruise Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Carnival Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Hoegh LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Carnival Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Carnival Cruise Line and Hoegh LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Cruise Line 0 6 13 0 2.68 Hoegh LNG Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00

Carnival Cruise Line presently has a consensus target price of $74.72, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Hoegh LNG Partners has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Hoegh LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hoegh LNG Partners is more favorable than Carnival Cruise Line.

Summary

Carnival Cruise Line beats Hoegh LNG Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska; and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the lease of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Höegh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.