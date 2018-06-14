InfraREIT (HIFR) & CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (CIM) Head to Head Survey

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (NYSE: CIM) and InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW and InfraREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW 0 2 2 0 2.50 InfraREIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. InfraREIT has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. Given CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW is more favorable than InfraREIT.

Risk and Volatility

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfraREIT has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW and InfraREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW 50.72% 12.98% 2.23% InfraREIT 12.25% 8.22% 3.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of InfraREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of InfraREIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. InfraREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and InfraREIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW and InfraREIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW $1.14 billion 3.01 $524.66 million $2.34 7.82 InfraREIT $134.56 million 6.76 $12.30 million N/A N/A

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW has higher revenue and earnings than InfraREIT.

Summary

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW beats InfraREIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is a real estate investment trust that is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L. Hunt family). The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HIFR." Additional information on InfraREIT is available at www.InfraREITInc.com.

