Comparing Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) & DNB ASA/S (DNHBY)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) and DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and DNB ASA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 2 3 4 0 2.22 DNB ASA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB ASA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB ASA/S has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. DNB ASA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB ASA/S pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and DNB ASA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 12.81% 19.07% 1.15% DNB ASA/S 30.04% 9.92% 0.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and DNB ASA/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $50.67 billion 1.20 $4.91 billion $0.55 6.15 DNB ASA/S $8.42 billion 3.82 $2.64 billion $1.55 12.74

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than DNB ASA/S. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB ASA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats DNB ASA/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services for small and medium sized enterprises, corporates, mid-markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance products, such as life, home, motor, and protection insurance; investments comprising pensions and investment products; and wealth management products and services. It also provides credit cards, and personal and business loans. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. It operates through Personal customers, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporates and International Customers, Trading, and Traditional Pension Products segments. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its distribution network comprising branches, telephone banking, digital banking, and real estate broking, as well as external channels, such as post offices, and in-store postal and banking outlets. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

