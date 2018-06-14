Head-To-Head Contrast: Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) & Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Organovo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $588.29 million 2.53 -$223.35 million $1.04 30.38 Organovo $4.60 million 36.24 -$34.80 million ($0.32) -4.69

Organovo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -36.98% -3.38% -1.63% Organovo -756.09% -68.75% -62.71%

Risk and Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Acorda Therapeutics and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 1 9 3 0 2.15 Organovo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential downside of 30.91%. Organovo has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Organovo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Organovo is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease; an inhaled triptan (zolmitriptan) for acute treatment of migraine by using the ARCUS drug delivery technology; SYN120, which is completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and Women's Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

