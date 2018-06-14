Eaton Vance Management Sells 70,406 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,899 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 70,406 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of FireEye worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 1,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,913,038 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,026 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 79,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 875,170 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 176,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 866,645 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,525 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye traded down $0.05, hitting $17.30, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 2,876,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.35. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information security company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $199.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. First Analysis upgraded shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $55,346.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 450,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

