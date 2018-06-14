SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,522 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $37.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.