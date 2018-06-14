First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,655 Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 312,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 89,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 775,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 31,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan H. Fishman acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Harney bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $451,970 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Ladder Capital traded up $0.03, reaching $15.66, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 7,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,605. The company has a quick ratio of 101.06, a current ratio of 101.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.59%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

