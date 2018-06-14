First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Acquires 1,000 Shares

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $53,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares traded down $0.55, hitting $53.40, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 243,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,379. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.25.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 57.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

