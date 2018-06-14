First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Northwest earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.141066868319 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:FFNW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $11.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Joann E. Lee sold 18,001 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $315,017.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann E. Lee sold 6,318 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $110,438.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,974.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,920. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.