First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $99.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $280,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 815,580 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $2,906,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 725,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,428,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,240 shares of company stock worth $6,492,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,517,000 after acquiring an additional 113,069 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $14,305,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FR traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 829,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.41%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.