First Interstate Bank Raises Position in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises 1.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,356,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,086,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 9.1% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 52,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,540,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,144.23 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $792.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $915.31 and a 1 year high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.44.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

