First Light Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Shire PLC (SHPG)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,369 shares during the quarter. Shire makes up about 5.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Shire worth $26,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shire by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shire alerts:

Shire stock opened at $162.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Shire PLC has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $177.51.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 28.96%. Shire’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Shire PLC will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $186.00 price objective on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Shire to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Shire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.64.

Shire Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.