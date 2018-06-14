First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 110,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,617. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing its Managed Assets in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

