First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 14,840 Shares of VOXX International Corp (VOXX)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its holdings in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of VOXX International worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 109,755 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,645,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 188,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of VOXX International opened at $5.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. VOXX International Corp has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.30 million, a P/E ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.37. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter. analysts expect that VOXX International Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

