First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 16,700 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 375.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF opened at $50.11 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

