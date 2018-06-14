FirstCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 124.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 400% against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0563 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Sistemkoin. FirstCoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and $291,689.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00042539 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00399098 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000874 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004123 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000470 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001240 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00072569 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2016. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

