Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 53,331 Shares of iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. (IXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.32% of iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. worth $40,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $171.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. has a fifty-two week low of $129.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Global Technology Sect. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.