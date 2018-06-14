MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,429 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $41,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Sunday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 564 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $51,064.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 8,796 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $834,828.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $417,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,743 shares of company stock worth $15,444,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

