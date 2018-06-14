Diageo (DEO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Diageo (NYSE:DEO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,205 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Diageo worth $51,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Diageo by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Natixis downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Diageo opened at $148.19 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Diageo has a one year low of $117.73 and a one year high of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

