Fitbit (FIT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fitbit in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.88. Fitbit has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.35 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Fitbit will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $69,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,290,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIT. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Fitbit by 69.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fitbit by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

