Five9 Inc (FIVN) CFO Sells $157,218.60 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $157,218.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $335,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $135,900.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $155,800.00.

FIVN traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,859. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -224.12 and a beta of 0.20. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Five9’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,721,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,583,000 after buying an additional 70,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,388,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in Five9 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,214,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,629 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Five9 by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,130,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,692,000 after purchasing an additional 343,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Five9 by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 924,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 157,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Five9 from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

