Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) vs. Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Financial Analysis

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Flagstar Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Western New England Bancorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $997.00 million 2.05 $63.00 million $2.47 14.39 Western New England Bancorp $82.54 million 3.92 $12.32 million $0.50 21.60

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 6.76% 10.62% 0.89% Western New England Bancorp 12.93% 5.92% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flagstar Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 1 8 0 2.89 Western New England Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.48%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Western New England Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Western New England Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and national call centers, Internet and unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of January 23, 2018, the company provided banking services through 99 branches in Michigan; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 89 retail locations in 29 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loans comprising business installment loans, vehicle and equipment financing, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans to finance the purchase of apartment buildings, business properties, and multi-family investment properties; construction loans to the developers of commercial and residential properties; residential real estate loans and originations; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides complementary commercial products and services consisting of commercial deposit accounts, cash management services, Internet banking, sweep accounts, ATM network, and night deposit services; and invests in government-sponsored enterprise debt securities and municipal bonds. It operates a network of 21 banking offices located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Westfield, Massachusetts, Granby and Enfield, and Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

