Covington Capital Management Sells 10,000 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (PFD)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd opened at $13.50 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, which includes traditional preferred stocks and taxable preferred securities.

