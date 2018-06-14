Flex Ltd (FLEX) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Flex by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth about $169,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Flex traded down $0.10, hitting $14.01, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,274,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Flex had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLEX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

