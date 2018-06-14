Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, May 19th.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLXN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FLXN stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 406,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,360. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $32.25.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.