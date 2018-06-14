FLEXSHARES TR/CORE SELECT BD FD (BNDC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

FLEXSHARES TR/CORE SELECT BD FD (NYSEARCA:BNDC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from FLEXSHARES TR/CORE SELECT BD FD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of FLEXSHARES TR/CORE SELECT BD FD remained flat at $$24.00 during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879. FLEXSHARES TR/CORE SELECT BD FD has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

