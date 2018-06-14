Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for FLIR Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $59.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Imperial Capital upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. 930,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,960. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $743,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,514.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 22,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,209,885.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,187.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,256. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in FLIR Systems by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 258,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 936,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,645,000 after acquiring an additional 52,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

