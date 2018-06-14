535,949 Shares in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (VEA) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 535,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,716,000. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS accounts for 1.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 432.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS during the 1st quarter worth $168,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.80. 279,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824,604. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS has a fifty-two week low of $40.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.