F&M Bank Corp (FMBM) Director Christopher S. Runion Sells 1,000 Shares

F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Director Christopher S. Runion sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMBM traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. F&M Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter. F&M Bank had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.36%.

F&M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

